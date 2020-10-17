Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.06.

AZEK stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,972,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,355,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

