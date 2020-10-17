Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.61 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,091,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 78.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after buying an additional 1,762,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

