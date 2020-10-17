Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.