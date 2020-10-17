Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

NYSE FTSI opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.28) by ($0.24). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 290.64% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International will post -20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTS International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTS International by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

