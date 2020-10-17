Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Zalando stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

