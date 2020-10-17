ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 150.3% in September

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the September 15th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

