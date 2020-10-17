ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect ZTO Express' third-quarter 2020 results to reflect higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Notably, SG&A expenses increased in the first two quarters of 2020. Moreover, capex rose more than 100% year over year to RMB 2.25 billion in second-quarter 2020. Steep capex is likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the third quarter as well. However, express delivery unit is expected to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by strong parcel volumes. The surge in e-commerce demand in the current scenario is further likely to have aided the third-quarter performance of the Freight forwarding services unit. Notably, segmental revenues climbed 19.3% year over year in first-half 2020. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. Its current ratio compares favorably with the industry average.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

