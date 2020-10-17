Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

