Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $14.06 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $487.97 million, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zynex by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

