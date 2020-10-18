$0.07 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC cut TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

TAC stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

