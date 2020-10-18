$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

