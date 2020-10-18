-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.18). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Celsion has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.05.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

