$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

