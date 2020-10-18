$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lawson Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

