-$0.60 EPS Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

