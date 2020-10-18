$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,516,000 after buying an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 71,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

