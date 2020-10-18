11,565 Shares in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hooker Furniture as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HOFT stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $355.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $130.54 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

