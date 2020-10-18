2,212 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $105.32 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

