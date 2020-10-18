234 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $946.84 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $986.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $876.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $656.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.85.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

