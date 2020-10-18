2,569 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Garmin by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 33.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,360,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.12 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

