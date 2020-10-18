2key.network Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $906,964.77 and approximately $500,108.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.11 or 0.04893911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001881 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,792,179 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

