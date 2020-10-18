33,800 Shares in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.24 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.