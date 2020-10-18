360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded 360 DigiTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

