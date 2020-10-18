3,905 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $55.37 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

