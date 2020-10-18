4,275 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,064,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

