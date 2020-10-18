4,500 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 92.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,785. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.