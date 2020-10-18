6,055 Shares in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 10.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.71 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

