7,800 Shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 199,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

