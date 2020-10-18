8,050 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

