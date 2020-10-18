9,202 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $14,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total transaction of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,454 shares of company stock valued at $46,434,258. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $307.18 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

