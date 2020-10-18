A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

