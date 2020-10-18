AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

