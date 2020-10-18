Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.06 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

