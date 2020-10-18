adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €258.88 ($304.56).

adidas stock opened at €284.00 ($334.12) on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50-day moving average is €272.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €241.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

