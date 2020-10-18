Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $74.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.91.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after acquiring an additional 369,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

