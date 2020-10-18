Aeryus (AER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $142.00

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded down 60% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $50,605.54 and $142.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00091993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000842 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009290 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00054325 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Aeryus

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.