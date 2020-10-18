AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in AES by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arden Trust Co raised its position in AES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.