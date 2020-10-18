ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

