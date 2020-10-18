Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

