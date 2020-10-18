Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $54.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.54. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

