Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKUS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Akouos stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, research analysts predict that Akouos will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the second quarter valued at $746,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

