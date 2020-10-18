Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the September 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

