Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $281.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology’s lower sales of clear aligners and iTero scanners in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic is worrying. Dismal international show in most geographies, wider-than-expected loss in the quarter and foreign exchange impacts are other headwinds. Overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are deterring. Yet, APAC saw recovery efforts and exceeded company’s expectations in the second quarter. It reflected improving trends as practices reopened and got the Invisalign business back on track and implemented COVID-19 recovery measures in China. exocad revenues were strong. Invisalign’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology’s second quarter revenues were better-than-expected. It has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $336.52 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $343.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

