Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.