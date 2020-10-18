Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

