Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMADY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

