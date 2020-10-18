America First Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.