American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE:AMWL opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.