America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $96.20 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

