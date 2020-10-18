Amincor (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.15. Amincor shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Amincor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNC)

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket Âin-storeÂ bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

